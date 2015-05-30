Tales of the Idiot

Words

Hey there

May 30, 2015 ( No Comments )

Hey There

Hi,

If you have come by this dusty old site I haven’t really written a lot here mostly because it had been coming out At City Pages , for the last few years. you can see a bunch of that writing here.  Otherwise there is a brand new ChrisStrouth.com that might be more useful for current information, that or  the site of my group Paris1919.

For now the blog is a bit of a ghost town, like most blogs really. still there are some good tales to read in this one. and at some point ill rebuild and restructure here, but not for a bit, to much to do. in the mean time you know where to find me.

 

xo

 

c

 

Tags:
 

Stuff

  • a little about me…

    A man of many lives-some know Strouth as the filmmaker who behind the documentary "Unconvention: a Mix Tape from St. Paul" about the 2008 RNC, and M-80, some as a writer, or as a producer and musician and then of course their is the whole getting a kidney transplant over Facebook and Twitter thing.
    more...

  • Tags

  • Categories